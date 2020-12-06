Celia Ruiz TomlinsonCelia Ruiz Tomlinson has embarked onto her next adventure. Celia was born on Thursday, January 25, 1941 in San Miguel, Bulacan, Philippines and passed away peacefully at home with family on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.In between those years, she navigated a turbulent path becoming a pioneer in her profession. Celia emerged from absolute poverty in Manila. It was through education, tenacity, grit, and family support that she obtained her engineering degree and set out into the world by herself. She immigrated to the United States in 1968 with only $300 and a civil engineering diploma from Mapua Institute of Technology.She settled in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she started a family and entered the workforce as a determined underdog. In 1970, she became New Mexico's first registered female professional engineer and, in 1983, the first female engineer to serve on the State Board of Registration of Professional Engineers and Surveyors. Also in 1983, she founded Rhombus, P.A., an engineering firm which operated for 25 years across the U.S. and abroad. Celia was named 1992 Minority Entrepreneur of the Year by the National Park Service. She also received New Mexico's "Outstanding Woman and Trailblazer" Award in 1999 and was the 2002 Asian Women in Business Entrepreneurial Leadership Award recipient. Celia had a passion for writing and telling her story. She authored two books "The Woman's Guide to a Successful Career in Construction" (1979) and "Don't Ever Tell Me You Can't" (2001). She founded a non-profit affordable housing group, mentored students and entrepreneurs, and actively supported Filipino culture. Celia won 2nd place in the 1998 Toastmasters International's District Humorous Speech contest and, after retiring from engineering, continued as a professional motivational speaker. She battled cancer for 8 years and consistently imparted her humorous perspectives on life with cancer in an empowering blog. Celia's presence was always warm with laughter, fun, and optimism. She lit up any room with her wit and wisdom. Celia's family and friends know this very well. Even if one only shared a moment with her, they wouldn't forget it â€" she wouldn't have it any other way!Celia was married for 35 years to Thomas Emery Tomlinson until his death in 2004, with whom she has son Thomas Clay Tomlinson. Later in life, she was married to Bruce Harders, from 2008 until his death in 2016. Celia is survived by her son, Thomas; daughter-in-law, Ana Andzic Tomlinson; grandson Oskar; stepchildren, Michele Andrews and Michael Tomlinson; sisters, Pagasa Leal and Ruby Ruiz Patsios; nieces and nephews; step-niece and step-nephews; and numerous other relatives.Memorial service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, 4:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the service cannot be attended in-person so it will be streamed live atIn lieu of flowers, please donate to a fund for female engineering students at