Celina Chavez
Celina (Moya) Chavez



Celina (Moya) Chavez, age 81, born in Contreras, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on October 22, 2020.

Celina is survived by her siblings, Abbie Church and husband, David A., Efrain Moya and wife, Rebecca, JoAnn Jaeger and husband, Michael, Jerry P. Moya and wife, Josie; three Goddaughters, Celina-Marie, Elena, Candy May; 17 nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Salvador and Siria Tafoya Moya, and her brother, Ernest Moya.

Celina was a very giving person and love and obeyed the Lord. Celina was a graduate from Albuquerque High School in 1957. She retired from Mountain Bell after thirty years of service. She was a devout Catholic and served Catholic Ministries throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed shopping and going to thrift stores, eating out at restaurants. She loved her goddaughter Celina-Marie like her own daughter. Despite her illness, Celina was devout and offered up her suffering. She sang with her family and praised the Lord until the very end.

A visitation is scheduled on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 2:00p.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. S.W. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church 5300 Claremont Ave NE. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
01:30 PM
Gabaldon Mortuary
OCT
29
Rosary
02:00 PM
Gabaldon Mortuary
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
