Celina Maria "Auntie Mary" Gonzales (Armijo), age 78, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Enrique and Acelia (Gonzales) Armijo and brothers: Luis, Gregorio, Leroy Armijo, and sister Tina Johnson. Celina is survived by her daughters , Theresa E. (Gonzales) Miller and husband, George A. Miller Sr.; Deanna R. Gonzales-Gomez and wife Mariposa Gomez; father to Theresa and Deanna, Dionicio S. Gonzales; grandchildren, George A. Miller Jr. and Jacob R. Miller; brothers, Tony, Santiago, Joe Armijo and Nick Lucero; sisters Priscilla Doble, Elisa Armijo and Maria Sadie Lucero. Contact Romero Funeral Home for service times. Please sign Celina's tribute and read full obituary at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2019

