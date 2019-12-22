Celina Sanchez Gabaldon (Hi Doll)
Celina Sanchez Gabaldon (Hi Doll) age 93, born in Adelino, NM passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Felix Gabaldon. Together they established and owned Taco Sal Restaurant from 1960 until 1985. Celina is survived by her siblings Raymond Sanchez and Theresa Maestas, sisters in laws Aurora Sanchez and Lucy Aragon, and brother in law Abel Gabaldon and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 811 Guaymas Pl NE. A committal service will follow at 1:30PM at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019