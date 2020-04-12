Celina Sally Aragon
Celina "Sally" Aragon, 90, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020. Celina was born on May 4, 1929 in Puerta de Luna, New Mexico to Atanacio and Maria Baca. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Liberato M Aragon. She is survived by her son: Richard Aragon and wife Kathy; daughter: Yvette C. Aragon; brother: Louie Baca and wife Rosalie; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Celina's Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Details are to be announced. Pallbearers will be Jacob Perea, Andrew Aragon,
Richard McGuiness, Jude McGuiness, Vicente McGuiness, and Diego Taylor. Please visit Celina's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 12, 2020