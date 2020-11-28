1/1
Cesar Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cesar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cesar Garcia



Cesar Garcia, 80, of Albuquerque, passed away on

November 21st from cancer. Cesar graduated from St. Mary's High School where he played baseball and

basketball. In 1963 he joined the Air Force where he

continued to play baseball. In his spare time,

he loved to play golf.



Cesar is survived by his wife Anne, brother Joe Garcia of Denver, his sister Sr. Bernice Garcia of Michigan, his daughters, Kimberly Gill and husband Steve Gill of

Dallas, Kristen Johnston of Albuquerque and three stepchildren, Tammi McCullough of CA., Mark McCullough and his wife Natasha of OR. and Sean McCullough and his wife Erin of MO. He has eight grandchildren, Landon Johnston, Dylan Johnston, Gracie Gill, Molly McCullough, Hale McCullough, Theo McCullough, Max McCullough, Will McCullough and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Cesar, you are loved and will be missed every day.



There will be a memorial at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved