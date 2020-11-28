Cesar Garcia







Cesar Garcia, 80, of Albuquerque, passed away on



November 21st from cancer. Cesar graduated from St. Mary's High School where he played baseball and



basketball. In 1963 he joined the Air Force where he



continued to play baseball. In his spare time,



he loved to play golf.







Cesar is survived by his wife Anne, brother Joe Garcia of Denver, his sister Sr. Bernice Garcia of Michigan, his daughters, Kimberly Gill and husband Steve Gill of



Dallas, Kristen Johnston of Albuquerque and three stepchildren, Tammi McCullough of CA., Mark McCullough and his wife Natasha of OR. and Sean McCullough and his wife Erin of MO. He has eight grandchildren, Landon Johnston, Dylan Johnston, Gracie Gill, Molly McCullough, Hale McCullough, Theo McCullough, Max McCullough, Will McCullough and many nieces, nephews and cousins.







Cesar, you are loved and will be missed every day.







There will be a memorial at a later date.





