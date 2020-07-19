1/1
Cesario M. Chavez
Cesario (Cesar) M. Chavez



Cesario (Cesar) M. Chavez, 95 years of age, loving husband to Cora for 71 years, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 12th. He was fortunate to have his son, Chris, care for him in his final years. Cesar was a proud World War II Navy Veteran who received the Purple Heart while helping capture the island of Iwo Jima. He was employed for 35 years in the Civilian Personnel Department with the U. S. Government. He was a long-time member of the American Legion, Post 13. As a founding member of Holy Ghost Parish, he enjoyed ushering every Sunday at 11 am. He was an experienced bowler and avid Lobo basketball fan. He was preceded in death by his first son Henry. Cesar is survived by the love of his life, Cora, son Chris, daughter Corinne, son Larry (wife Bev), daughter Lisa; grandsons Jacob, John (wife Michela), Joe, Ben, Zach, granddaughter Erin; great granddaughter Olivia and great grandson David. He traveled to many places around the world with Cora. We will miss his witty humor and demeanor. We are grateful he lived a long and full life. Words cannot express what he meant to all of us. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Cesar at

www.Gabaldonmortuaryinc.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
