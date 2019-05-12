|
|
Chad King
Chad King, 49,
passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Chad was known for his loyalty and generous loving heart. He loved his daughter, honored his mother, and wanted to make his family proud.
He is survived by his daughter, Isabella; his mother, Mitzi Wencewicz; step-father, Don Wencewicz; sister, Shannon Vasquez; brother-in-law, Adolfo Vasquez; niece, Cira Sandoval; and nephews, Adam and Ben Sandoval. Chad also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and life-long
friends. He is preceded by his father, Billy G. King.
An affirmation of Chad's life will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at
FRENCH â€"
Wyoming with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please share your time and memories with us on this day. Please visit our online guestbook for Chad at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 12, 2019