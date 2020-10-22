Charlean Raymond







Charlean Raymond, a dedicated staff member of Rio Rancho Public Schools and longtime resident of Albuquerque passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 63.



Charlean is survived by her mother, Willean Kirby of Albuquerque, sister and brother in law, Sherry and John Millea of Corrales, niece Cassie Millea of Rio Rancho, nephew and wife Jeff and Amanda Millea of Albuquerque, nephew and wife Justin and Leanne Millea of Rio Rancho, and grandniece and nephews: Linkin Millea, Miller Millea, Finnley Millea and Sullivan Millea. She is also survived by her extended family: aunts, cousins and a multitude of friends. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Ellis Raymond Jr.



Charlean was born on July 10, 1957 in Upland, California to Charles Raymond Jr. and Willean Kirby. She attended San Diego State University, where she studied life science, worked as a resident assistant, became an Aztec football fan and graduated in 1979 with her bachelors degree. Upon graduation, she moved to Albuquerque where she obtained her masters degree in audiology from the University of New Mexico. While at UNM, she became an avid Lobo fan and supported and cheered on the basketball and football teams every year.



Charlean had a special empathy for those with hearing loss as she had been hearing impaired since birth. She quickly found a position with the Indian Health Board as an audiologist and then with the RRPS where she worked for over 30 years. As an audiologist she also served as president of the Educational Audiologist Association and vice president



Also upon her move to Albuquerque, she joined Hoffmantown Church where she taught Sunday school for almost 40 years. She also taught at the westside meeting of Bible Study Fellowship as both an adult leader and a children's leader.



Charlean had a heart full of love, she loved Jesus, she loved her family, she loved her church, she loved her friends, and she loved her work. She was the biggest cheerleader of her nieces and nephews bragging about their latest accomplishment or cheering them on at a sporting event. She was the "hostess" among her friends, always ready to have a gathering at her house or a drop by for a quick card game. She offered her home as a temporary residence for both family and friends.



Charlean was definitely the hands and feet of Jesus, she had a servant's heart and helped hundreds of people throughout her life. She did not often talk about her faith but rather lived it from morning to night. But a quote from C.S. Lewis explains one part of her belief, "I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen: not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else." And this is how she saw each of us as Jesus sees us, redeemable, worthy to die for.



A visitation will be held at Daniels Family Funeral Services, 4310 Sara Road SE Rio Rancho on Friday 10/23 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm. A celebration of life service will be held at Hoffmantown Church, 8888 Harper NE Albuquerque on Saturday 10/24 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial gift in her name to Hoffmantown Church.





Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.