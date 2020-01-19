Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charleen Neely. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charleen Filips Neely







Charleen Filips Neely, 90, beloved wife and mother passed peacefully into the ever-loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, one day shy of her 91st birthday. She entered this world on December 19, 1928 in Crofton, NE, born to Otto and Hilda Filips. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles "Fred" Neely; and her siblings, Yvonne Garcia, Janet Beck, Gerard Filips and Vernon Filips.



She is survived by her children, Thomas Neely and wife, Ann, Karen Taylor and husband, Sid, Robert Neely and wife, Valery, and Lisa Neely Costa and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Cherith Evans, Sheerah and Leah Neely, Elizabeth Hedrick, Joseph and Hudson Neely; and great-grandchildren, Keira, Chloe, and Kaiya Evans, and Royer and Colette Hedrick.



Charleen proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, alongside her husband Fred, before leaving to devote herself to nurturing a close and loving family.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads of Albuquerque, 5200 Marble NE, Albuquerque. A small reception will follow at the church.



Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday, January 27, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Charleen at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Charleen Filips NeelyCharleen Filips Neely, 90, beloved wife and mother passed peacefully into the ever-loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, one day shy of her 91st birthday. She entered this world on December 19, 1928 in Crofton, NE, born to Otto and Hilda Filips. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles "Fred" Neely; and her siblings, Yvonne Garcia, Janet Beck, Gerard Filips and Vernon Filips.She is survived by her children, Thomas Neely and wife, Ann, Karen Taylor and husband, Sid, Robert Neely and wife, Valery, and Lisa Neely Costa and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Cherith Evans, Sheerah and Leah Neely, Elizabeth Hedrick, Joseph and Hudson Neely; and great-grandchildren, Keira, Chloe, and Kaiya Evans, and Royer and Colette Hedrick.Charleen proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, alongside her husband Fred, before leaving to devote herself to nurturing a close and loving family.A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads of Albuquerque, 5200 Marble NE, Albuquerque. A small reception will follow at the church.Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday, January 27, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Charleen at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close