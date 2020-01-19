Charleen Filips Neely
Charleen Filips Neely, 90, beloved wife and mother passed peacefully into the ever-loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, one day shy of her 91st birthday. She entered this world on December 19, 1928 in Crofton, NE, born to Otto and Hilda Filips. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles "Fred" Neely; and her siblings, Yvonne Garcia, Janet Beck, Gerard Filips and Vernon Filips.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Neely and wife, Ann, Karen Taylor and husband, Sid, Robert Neely and wife, Valery, and Lisa Neely Costa and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Cherith Evans, Sheerah and Leah Neely, Elizabeth Hedrick, Joseph and Hudson Neely; and great-grandchildren, Keira, Chloe, and Kaiya Evans, and Royer and Colette Hedrick.
Charleen proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, alongside her husband Fred, before leaving to devote herself to nurturing a close and loving family.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads of Albuquerque, 5200 Marble NE, Albuquerque. A small reception will follow at the church.
Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday, January 27, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Charleen at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020