Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Crossroads of Albuquerque
5200 Marble NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charleen Neely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charleen Neely


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charleen Neely Obituary
Charleen Filips Neely



Charleen Filips Neely, 90, beloved wife and mother passed peacefully into the ever-loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, one day shy of her 91st birthday. She entered this world on December 19, 1928 in Crofton, NE, born to Otto and Hilda Filips. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charles "Fred" Neely; and her siblings, Yvonne Garcia, Janet Beck, Gerard Filips and Vernon Filips.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Neely and wife, Ann, Karen Taylor and husband, Sid, Robert Neely and wife, Valery, and Lisa Neely Costa and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Cherith Evans, Sheerah and Leah Neely, Elizabeth Hedrick, Joseph and Hudson Neely; and great-grandchildren, Keira, Chloe, and Kaiya Evans, and Royer and Colette Hedrick.

Charleen proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, alongside her husband Fred, before leaving to devote herself to nurturing a close and loving family.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads of Albuquerque, 5200 Marble NE, Albuquerque. A small reception will follow at the church.

Interment will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday, January 27, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Charleen at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
Download Now