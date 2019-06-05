Charlene Alexa Guerrero
Charlene A. Guerrero, Age 77, passed away Tuesday, December 4, 2018. She was born in Trinidad, CO on August 11, 1941, to Dr. Alego Macedonio Guerrero Jr. and Helen (Palowski) Guerrero.
Her life's passage will be celebrated beginning with a prayerful recitation of the Rosary on June 6th, 2019 at 9:00 am with a Mass of the Resurrection at 10:00 am both at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave. NW in Albuquerque. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit ~ www.danielsfuneral.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 5, 2019