Charlene L. Unger
Charlene Louise Unger, age 95, Born Oct. 13, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio. Charlene grew up in Lakewood, Ohio graduating from Lakewood High in 1942, then attended Duke University, graduating in 1946. During college summer vacations and after graduation she worked for Penton Publishing as a proofreader. A year after graduation she was accepted as a staff member in a large American Red Cross Club for GI's in Bamburg, Germany. After returning from Europe, she met and married John E. Unger May 6, 1951. They enjoyed homes in Bay Village, OH, Schenectady, NY, Silver Spring, MD, and Singapore, retiring to Rio Rancho, NM in 1987. Charlene was a 50 year member of P.E.O., belonged to Pi Beta Phi and various service organizations over the years. She very much enjoyed the game of bridge and the numerous friends she played with until she lost her eyesight. She is survived by her son David W. Unger, and her daughter Beth L. Matsushima, and their spouses, children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.