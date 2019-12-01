Charlene Marie (Martinez) Winn
Charlene Marie "Bobo" (Martinez) Winn, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A Visitation will take place Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 2807 Cabezon Blvd SE, Rio Rancho. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Please visit our online guest book for Charlene at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019