Charlene Marie "Bobo" (Martinez) Winn, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A Visitation will take place Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 2807 Cabezon Blvd SE, Rio Rancho. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019
