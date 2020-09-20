Charlene Ardelle Phillips Mantay







Charlene Ardelle Phillips Mantay, 81, passed away on September 11, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born on May 21, 1939 in Staunton, Virginia to the late Everett and Nellie (Bryant) Phillips. Charlene lived a wonderful life of adventure experiencing many cultures from Alaska to New Mexico to Washington, D.C. with her beloved husband Donald. Charlene attended Robert E. Lee High School in Staunton, Virginia before going on to become a nurse at King Daughters Hospital in Staunton, Virginia and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska. Charlene is preceded in death by a brother, Steve Phillips. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald W. Mantay of New Mexico; sons, David Mantay and wife Sarah of Florida, Jonathan Mantay and wife Shannon of Georgia, James Mantay and wife Penelope of Arizona; daughter, Jennifer Burns and husband Samuel of New Mexico and sisters, Isabelle Wood and Geraldine Reed of Virginia. Charlene was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Charlene's hobbies include cooking, reading and spending time with family and friends at the summerhouse in Silverton, Colorado. Charlene was a woman of strong faith and very involved in many church and philanthropic activities. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A Private Family Funeral has already taken place.





