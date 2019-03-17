Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlene Schula. View Sign

Charlene Schula







Charlene Schula, 70, peacefully



passed away 11 March 2019 from complications related to her battle with cancer.



Born in



Montebello, CA



30 June 1948, she was the only



daughter of the late John and



Marie Schula



(Rasmussen) and her



two deceased brothers



John and Eugene. She is



survived by friend and companion Gilbert Romero of Albuquerque, NM. She



was a loving mother to her sole son Steve Schula



of Omaha NE and his wife



Tanya and her three grand-children Chelsea, Ethan, and Jackson. She desires no formal services. Always on the go, Charlene loved to people watch in societies hustling and bustling crossroads. An avid lover of wildlife and birds, especially humming-



birds, Charlene



loved sewing,



quilting, and gardening. The family is creating a donation in her name in support of the joys she loved so much; to donate send an



e-mail to:



for more



information. Charlene was a devoted federal employee who worked in government during the late-70s until her retirement from the Social Security Administration in the fall of 2010. She loved her dearest friends in the local ladies club: Fran, Charlotte, Ruth, Geneva, Tricia, and Shirley; and last but most notably not least Kay Johnson of Albuquerque, NM -- all sisters that she couldn't have wished for any better! She'll miss you too.



Charlene SchulaCharlene Schula, 70, peacefullypassed away 11 March 2019 from complications related to her battle with cancer.Born inMontebello, CA30 June 1948, she was the onlydaughter of the late John andMarie Schula(Rasmussen) and hertwo deceased brothersJohn and Eugene. She issurvived by friend and companion Gilbert Romero of Albuquerque, NM. Shewas a loving mother to her sole son Steve Schulaof Omaha NE and his wifeTanya and her three grand-children Chelsea, Ethan, and Jackson. She desires no formal services. Always on the go, Charlene loved to people watch in societies hustling and bustling crossroads. An avid lover of wildlife and birds, especially humming-birds, Charleneloved sewing,quilting, and gardening. The family is creating a donation in her name in support of the joys she loved so much; to donate send ane-mail to: [email protected] for moreinformation. Charlene was a devoted federal employee who worked in government during the late-70s until her retirement from the Social Security Administration in the fall of 2010. She loved her dearest friends in the local ladies club: Fran, Charlotte, Ruth, Geneva, Tricia, and Shirley; and last but most notably not least Kay Johnson of Albuquerque, NM -- all sisters that she couldn't have wished for any better! She'll miss you too. Funeral Home Fisher Funeral Home - Denison

604 W. Main

Denison , TX 75020

903-464-9200 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close