Charlene Schula
|
Charlene Schula, 70, peacefully
passed away 11 March 2019 from complications related to her battle with cancer.
Born in
Montebello, CA
30 June 1948, she was the only
daughter of the late John and
Marie Schula
(Rasmussen) and her
two deceased brothers
John and Eugene. She is
survived by friend and companion Gilbert Romero of Albuquerque, NM. She
was a loving mother to her sole son Steve Schula
of Omaha NE and his wife
Tanya and her three grand-children Chelsea, Ethan, and Jackson. She desires no formal services. Always on the go, Charlene loved to people watch in societies hustling and bustling crossroads. An avid lover of wildlife and birds, especially humming-
birds, Charlene
loved sewing,
quilting, and gardening. The family is creating a donation in her name in support of the joys she loved so much; to donate send an
e-mail to:
[email protected] for more
information. Charlene was a devoted federal employee who worked in government during the late-70s until her retirement from the Social Security Administration in the fall of 2010. She loved her dearest friends in the local ladies club: Fran, Charlotte, Ruth, Geneva, Tricia, and Shirley; and last but most notably not least Kay Johnson of Albuquerque, NM -- all sisters that she couldn't have wished for any better! She'll miss you too.
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019