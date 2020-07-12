Charles "Charlie"A. Andrews







Charlie joined his heavenly Father on June 21, 2020. He was born December 10, 1936 in Lockney, TX. Charlie persevered through many challenges during his early years. In his life he never felt entitled and worked tirelessly to pursue his passions and provide for his family. Charlie was always reinventing himself and seeking new revenue streams. He was part owner of Corrales Trucking, Albuquerque Truck Equipment and Quinn McGill with his lifelong friend Bill Martin. Charlie was passionate about music and all things Johnny Cash and Elvis. He was the owner of Charley's Records and Tapes which is still the largest new and used record, tape and CD store in Albuquerque and New Mexico. Charlie is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Debbie and Vanessa and step-children Kevin and Wendy. He was the proud grandfather of Christopher, Jennifer, Marcus, Stephen, Elijah, Samuel, Hannah, Joshua, Shiloh and Enoch. His is also survived by his sister Vedia. Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers. A memorial service was held on June 24. Charlie penned an autobiography in 2003 that concluded with this passage..."Everyone take care and live your life to the fullest. God's speed."



We thank you Charlie, you left big boots to fill.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store