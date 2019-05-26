Charles A. Costanzo
Charles A.
Costanzo, age 76, a lifelong resident of New Mexico died May 17, 2019. Chuck was preceded in
death by his wife and love of his life, Penny J. Costanzo in 2001; he is by her side again after 18
years. Chuck is survived by his sons, Christopher P. Costanzo and wife, Jessica A. of Albuquerque, NM; Steven C. Costanzo and fiance Shana Giesler of Peralta, NM; granddaughter, Heather A. Smith and husband Derek of Florence, AZ; and great grandchildren Addison L. and Russell C.
Smith; also by his sisters Shirley
Grisham and husband Ken, and Susan Clark and husband Gary
and many
friends, who are
family. Chuck
enjoyed the
outdoors, hunt-
ing, fishing, and hot-rods. Chuck brought smiles and light into everyone's life he
touched and will be sorely missed - he will never be forgotten. A Memorial
Service will be held
Friday, May 31, 2019, from 1:30 to 3:00pm at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San
Mateo Blvd. NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 26 to May 28, 2019