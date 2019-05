Charles A. CostanzoCharles A.Costanzo, age 76, a lifelong resident of New Mexico died May 17, 2019. Chuck was preceded indeath by his wife and love of his life, Penny J. Costanzo in 2001; he is by her side again after 18years. Chuck is survived by his sons, Christopher P. Costanzo and wife, Jessica A. of Albuquerque, NM; Steven C. Costanzo and fiance Shana Giesler of Peralta, NM; granddaughter, Heather A. Smith and husband Derek of Florence, AZ; and great grandchildren Addison L. and Russell C.Smith; also by his sisters ShirleyGrisham and husband Ken, and Susan Clark and husband Garyand manyfriends, who arefamily. Chuckenjoyed theoutdoors, hunt-ing, fishing, and hot-rods. Chuck brought smiles and light into everyone's life hetouched and will be sorely missed - he will never be forgotten. A MemorialService will be heldFriday, May 31, 2019, from 1:30 to 3:00pm at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 SanMateo Blvd. NE.