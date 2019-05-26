Charles A. Costanzo

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. Costanzo.
Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque - Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles A. Costanzo



Charles A.

Costanzo, age 76, a lifelong resident of New Mexico died May 17, 2019. Chuck was preceded in

death by his wife and love of his life, Penny J. Costanzo in 2001; he is by her side again after 18

years. Chuck is survived by his sons, Christopher P. Costanzo and wife, Jessica A. of Albuquerque, NM; Steven C. Costanzo and fiance Shana Giesler of Peralta, NM; granddaughter, Heather A. Smith and husband Derek of Florence, AZ; and great grandchildren Addison L. and Russell C.

Smith; also by his sisters Shirley

Grisham and husband Ken, and Susan Clark and husband Gary

and many

friends, who are

family. Chuck

enjoyed the

outdoors, hunt-

ing, fishing, and hot-rods. Chuck brought smiles and light into everyone's life he

touched and will be sorely missed - he will never be forgotten. A Memorial

Service will be held

Friday, May 31, 2019, from 1:30 to 3:00pm at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San

Mateo Blvd. NE.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 26 to May 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.