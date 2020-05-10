Charles B. Ocksrider
Charles B. Ocksrider



Brigadier General Charles B. Ocksrider, NM Air National Guard, Ret'd, 89, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Dean Ocksrider and wife Rona, Jon Ocksrider and wife Nancy, Chris Ocksrider and wife Diane, and Anna Rachel Ocksrider; grandsons, David, Jamie and wife Shiree, Justin; two great-grandsons, Owen and Otto; as well as many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy; and brother Jack.

Charlie was a graduate of Reading High School, PA, and Penn State University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity, Sigma Eta Alpha Professional Fraternity, and also completed Air Force Reserve Officer training and was commissioned Second Lieutenant. He served in the Korean War in 1952-54. In 1955 he joined the 188th fighter squadron, NM Air National Guard, and was recalled to serve during the Vietnam War in 1968-69. In 1971, he was a graduate of the Air Force Air War College. He retired in 1991 as Brigadier General of the NM Air National Guard where he served as the Assistant Adjutant General. He received the United States Legion of Merritt Medal and the NM Distinguished Service Medal.

Mr. Ocksrider owned and operated The Ocksrider Company, real estate appraisal and insurance business. He was appointed by the governor to the first Real Estate Appraisers Board. Charlie was a lifelong Republican activist, elected to the NM House District # 30 in 1972 and 1974 and was a delegate to several National Conventions.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Charles at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Santa Fe National Cemetery
1 entry
