Charles Ben Mora
July 16th 1967 - May 18th 2019
Charles is resting with the angels
preceded by his parents Juanita
and Julian Mora. Brothers Gorge,
Harold, Greg. Sisters Sandra and Nadine. Charles
was a hard-
working husband and father. The best DJ around. Charles was married to wife Sandra for 24 beautiful blessed years. He had two daughters Sabrina and Julie Mora. Brother Rick Mora, sisters Louisa, Merlyn, Pauline, Gloria, and Lori. Sister-in-law
Debbie Lesperance and
mother-in-law Linda
Lesperance. Godson Jacob, goddaughters, Alyssa,
Darlene, Ana, and Eden. He had numerous nephews, nieces, and
Friends. Pallbearers Ernie Lucero, Jake Flores, Daniel Sanchez, Ray Armijo, Cesar Bolivar, and Pat Garcia. Honoraries
Jake Valencia,
Mike Montoya,
and Augustin Barros. We are going
to miss that
contagious smile of yours. All the wonderful memories of you. Services will be Thursday May 23rd, 2019 at Holy Family Church. Viewing will be at 8:00 a.m. Rosary at 8:30
a.m. mass to follow.
Charles will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary and there will be a reception to follow at Loyal Order of the moose. Special thank you to Direct Services.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 22, 2019