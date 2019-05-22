Charles Ben Mora

Obituary
Charles Ben Mora



July 16th 1967 - May 18th 2019



Charles is resting with the angels

preceded by his parents Juanita

and Julian Mora. Brothers Gorge,

Harold, Greg. Sisters Sandra and Nadine. Charles

was a hard-

working husband and father. The best DJ around. Charles was married to wife Sandra for 24 beautiful blessed years. He had two daughters Sabrina and Julie Mora. Brother Rick Mora, sisters Louisa, Merlyn, Pauline, Gloria, and Lori. Sister-in-law

Debbie Lesperance and

mother-in-law Linda

Lesperance. Godson Jacob, goddaughters, Alyssa,

Darlene, Ana, and Eden. He had numerous nephews, nieces, and

Friends. Pallbearers Ernie Lucero, Jake Flores, Daniel Sanchez, Ray Armijo, Cesar Bolivar, and Pat Garcia. Honoraries

Jake Valencia,

Mike Montoya,

and Augustin Barros. We are going

to miss that

contagious smile of yours. All the wonderful memories of you. Services will be Thursday May 23rd, 2019 at Holy Family Church. Viewing will be at 8:00 a.m. Rosary at 8:30

a.m. mass to follow.

Charles will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary and there will be a reception to follow at Loyal Order of the moose. Special thank you to Direct Services.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 22, 2019
