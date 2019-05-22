Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Ben Mora. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Ben MoraJuly 16th 1967 - May 18th 2019Charles is resting with the angelspreceded by his parents Juanitaand Julian Mora. Brothers Gorge,Harold, Greg. Sisters Sandra and Nadine. Charleswas a hard-working husband and father. The best DJ around. Charles was married to wife Sandra for 24 beautiful blessed years. He had two daughters Sabrina and Julie Mora. Brother Rick Mora, sisters Louisa, Merlyn, Pauline, Gloria, and Lori. Sister-in-lawDebbie Lesperance andmother-in-law LindaLesperance. Godson Jacob, goddaughters, Alyssa,Darlene, Ana, and Eden. He had numerous nephews, nieces, andFriends. Pallbearers Ernie Lucero, Jake Flores, Daniel Sanchez, Ray Armijo, Cesar Bolivar, and Pat Garcia. HonorariesJake Valencia,Mike Montoya,and Augustin Barros. We are goingto miss thatcontagious smile of yours. All the wonderful memories of you. Services will be Thursday May 23rd, 2019 at Holy Family Church. Viewing will be at 8:00 a.m. Rosary at 8:30a.m. mass to follow.Charles will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary and there will be a reception to follow at Loyal Order of the moose. Special thank you to Direct Services. Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 22, 2019

