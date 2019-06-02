Charles C. Johanson

Chuck was a Veteran of the US Navy in World War II and a proud member of "The Greatest Generation" who made this country what it is today. Chuck's second love, next to his family, was flying, ever since his first flight as a teenager. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, a member of The Albuquerque Hanger of the Quiet Birdmen, an EAA Chapter member, and was active with the local flying community. Besides his family legacy, he

leaves behind his many projects completed as an Engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers including

additions to the

Grand Coulee

Dam in Washington state, Atlas and Nike Missile sites at Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, NM,

Minuteman Missile sites in Missouri, the LEM project at White Sands, and his

last project was Resident Engineer for Cochiti Dam and Recreation Area just north of Albuquerque; at the time the world's 11th largest earth-filled dam.

Services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Chester T. French Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Friends may visit beginning at 12:30 p.m. A private entombment will follow. Please visit our online guestbook for Chuck at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 2, 2019
