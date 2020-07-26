Charles "Charlie" Edward De Sutter, Jr.







Charles "Charlie" Edward De Sutter, Jr. (87) passed away in the comfort of his daughter's home on June 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Deanna; a daughter: Kathleen Morris (Wes) of Magnolia, TX; two sons: David De Sutter (Stacy) and Steven De Sutter (Michele) all of Monett, MO; two granddaughters: Lauren and Stephanie Morris, also of Magnolia, TX; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death were both parents: Charles De Sutter, Sr. and Marcella Lemper of Whiting, IN; and two younger sisters: Rita Yazveck and Joan Alberts.



Charlie graduated from George Rogers Clark High School of Hammond, IN in 1951, and worked briefly at Standard Oil before being drafted into the Army in 1953. He spent two years in the Canal Zone (Panama) in the Anti-Aircraft Artillery Battalion, plus six years in the Army Reserve. Using the G.I. Bill, Charlie earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of New Mexico in 1960. Most of his working days were spent as a Photogrammetrist, and in later years with the New Mexico Highway Department.



Upon retirement, he filled his time volunteering for various entities in Albuquerque: The Police Department Crime Lab; The Albuquerque Metropolitan Court as a bailiff; and the Albuquerque Public Library. Charlie and his wife enjoyed leisurely springtime road trips to Missouri and beyond, taking the roads less traveled to find antiques and interesting sites, all while visiting their two sons and their wives. He absolutely loved to fly, and used that excuse to visit his daughter and granddaughters as often as he could.



Charlie was an avid collector and made it a point to continue learning through his love of reading about WWII, airplanes, u-boats, gold coins, and pocket watchesâ€¦to name a few. He was a very talented fine-woodworker and even acquired the so-called woodworker's (shave-off) finger while creating many beautiful items from his exotic wood collection.



Loved by many, he enjoyed telling stories over a cup of coffee and a donut (or two), hanging out at the gun store, eating eggs, smashed potatoes, tapioca, and PIE!



The bonds he formed and memories he held with longtime friends kept him going strong as he and his wife moved to Texas in the Fall of 2018 to be closer to his daughter's family.



Once in Texas, Charlie held on to the hope he would be able to return to Albuquerque. He did find great comfort in spending a lot more time with his daughter and two granddaughters, enjoyed the friendship and "craziness" of the Magnolia Senior Center, playing checkers, and watching many heavy rainstorms on the porch.



A few of Dad's infamous sayingsâ€¦



I'd like to survive a plane crash.



Bad pie is better than no pie at all.



Chile today, hot tamale.



I am fascinated by work; I can stand around all day and watch it.



I'd like to experience a tornado and a hurricane.



Gazonga!



You're ok, I don't care what the administration says about you.



â€¦but you could be better!



May I fry you an egg?



French toast - that's a waste of a good egg.



...Cow's Ass?!











Charlie's interment will take place at the VA cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico as a symbol of his intense love of his country.







Dad, you are missed but we are comforted that you are in (your Forever home) Heaven! Enjoy your drive back to Albuquerque in your FORD pickup truck. Be sure to meet up with all your buddies at the Zia Range, but don't forget to eat a dozen slimy eggs beforehand! Stop by the Frontier on the way back and fill your plate to the brim with a "free sample" of Ranchero sauce. Until we meet againâ€¦





