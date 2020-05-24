Charles Erni
Charles "Chucky" Erni





Charles "Chucky" Erni, age 66, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Erni's would like to thank everyone who has reached out during this difficult time. In respect of the COVID precautions are being taken, a Memorial Service will be held at Strong Thorne Mortuary on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 am. In Lieu of attendance and/or flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Parkinsons' Foundation Southwest Chapter www.parkinson.org/Southwest in honor or Charles Erni. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 24, 2020.
