Charles Frederick Luthy III
It is with great sadness that the family of Charles Frederick Luthy III, age 59, announces his passing after a brief battle with cancer on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Charlie passed away peacefully at his home in Laguna Niguel, California, surrounded by his family.
Charlie was born on Sunday, October 30, 1960, the second of three sons born to Fred and Phyllis Luthy. He loved real estate and fishing and had a natural ability to catch just about anything in the water. Charlie will always be remembered wearing one of his many colorful Hawaiian shirts, telling jokes (April Fools was his favorite), and spending time in the kitchen whipping up the most delicious homemade oyster stew.
Charlie is survived by his father, Fred Luthy; three daughters, Amber Luthy and fiance, Colin, Ashley Sargent and husband, Stephen, and youngest daughter, Clover Baca; his brothers, Jeffrey Luthy and wife, Daryl, and John Luthy; and nephews, Steven Luthy and Scott Luthy. Please visit our online guestbook for Charles at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 5, 2020