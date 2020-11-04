Charles Giddings Sr.







Charles "The Duke" Alfred Giddings Sr., age 71, a life-long resident of Albuquerque passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel, 1000 Old Coors Dr. S.W. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



Charles was born to parents Alfred and Margaret Giddings, was one of six children and was raised in the neighborhood of Wells Park. Charles graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1966.



He retired from General Electric. Charles was a life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 641. Known "to give the shirt off his back" Charles always found ways to give back to his community where he could.



Charles married the love of his life, Lucille, and settled in life together on the West Side of Albuquerque where they built a "strong as steel" love and life with each other that included four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Charles's love and joy for his family was strong and displayed with pride in everything he did. Going to every game, performance, celebration of achievement, being the biggest cheerleader in the audience, or just being at home watching a Cowboy game with the family. He taught us life lessons, listened when we needed to talk, told us a joke when we needed to laugh, and held us when we needed to feel loved.



A self-taught welder, a passion he picked up later in life shortly after recovering from his liver transplant surgery in 2013, Charles created beautiful crosses to share with others in their own time of need to bring comfort. An Albuquerque Journal write up in 2016 titled "Master Craftsman" highlighted his work that he shared with the community. His work grew in creativity from using discarded metal parts transforming them into art to share and bring joy to others.



Charles is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Lucille; children Pamela Giddings, Chuck Giddings, Tanya Giddings and fiance, Chris Garcia and Nicole Giddings; daughter-in-law, Annette Herrera; siblings, Agnes and husband, Pat Amador, Patricia Abeyta, Carmen and husband Kenneth Ronquillo, John Giddings and wife, Mary Helen; grandchildren Almareena and husband, Martin Garcia, Troy Giddings and girlfriend, Isadora Jones, Santino Ortiz and fiance, Bryana Saiz, Xavier Ortiz, Faith Giddings, Justin Giddings, Hope Giddings and Emiliano Ortiz; and great-grandchildren Diego and Francisco Garcia; and several nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Margaret, and sister, Elizabeth Giddings.



He will be deeply missed by so many.





