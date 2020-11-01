1/
Charles Gonzales
Charles Filemon Gonzales



After losing his battle with cancer on October 20, 2020 Charles Gonzales, age 66 passed away peacefully with his Mother Alice Gonzales and loving partner Monica Natewa at his bedside.

He is survived by his daughter Carla Romero and her Husband Jacob, Grandchildren Brionna and Jacob of Colorado. Charles is also survived by his Sister Lorraine Romero and Husband Robert, Brother Robert Gonzales and Wife Christina and Sister Evelyn Piller. Charles was preceded in death by his Father Filemon Gonzales.

He will rest at Santa Fe National Cemetary.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
