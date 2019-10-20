|
Charles H. Arning
Charles H. Arning, 87, passed away in his sleep the evening of Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Springer, NM, where he lived the first 12 years of his life on a farm in the French Tract north of Springer. Charles graduated from Nowata High School, received a Tech Degree from Oklahoma State University and an industrial arts degree from UNM. He worked 37 years for Sandia National Labs, taught night classes at TVI, and was a member of the United States Army Reserve, retiring after over 30 years of service. Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Kathryn; son, Chuck Arning (Kelly); daughter, Teri Hoover (Bruce); granddaughters, Bonnie Arning (Justin St. Germaine), Cori Parker (Nick), Allie Arning; great-grandson, Arlo Altamirano; dear friends and travel buddies, Dale & Treva Hill; and many other family and friends.
He enjoyed wood working, U.S. history, drum music, figuring out how something worked, photography, and chocolate chip cookies. Charles and Kathryn were active members of Christ United Methodist Church where he served on many committees, was photographer extraordinaire, keeper of the SIGN, Trustee, active in Mature Methodists, and served on the Administrative Counsel. He was Scout Master of Boy Scout Troup #188 for many years and received the Silver Beaver Award. He and Kathryn enjoyed many years of square dancing and traveling with their RV.
A Memorial Celebration will be Thursday, October 24, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 6200 Gibson SE. He loved bright colors so please remember that as you dress and attend this service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church. Please visit our online guestbook for Charles at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019