Charles Hammond


1938 - 2019
Charles Hammond Obituary
Charles "Chuck" Hammond



Charles "Chuck" Hammond, a long-time resident of New Mexico, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born in West Virginia on Saturday, July 16, 1938 to Jess and Millie Hammond. His working life was spent in Los Alamos, retiring in 1993. Preceding him in death were his parents, two brothers and a sister. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne (Suzy) and his wife of 61 years, JoAnn. Survivors include his son, Steve and his wife Andree of Lighthouse Point Florida; granddaughters, Ashley Hammond (Sergio Almecija) of New York City and Aimee Thompson (Alex) of Delray Beach, Florida. Cremation has taken place and, at Chuck's request, no services will be held. Please visit our online guestbook for Chuck at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
