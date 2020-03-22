Charles J. Crider Sr.







Charles J. Crider Sr. "Chuck", 76, of Fort Mill, NC and formerly of Albuquerque, NM, peacefully passed away on March 18, 2020 at home while surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer.



He was born December 2, 1943 in New Iberia, LA, son of the late Robert Loren Crider and Sydalise Broussard.



Chuck practiced law in Albuquerque for 27 years at the law firm of Matthews, Crider, Calvert, Bingham and Hurst. After retiring in 2001 he got to follow his true passion and traveled the world with his wife Sharon.



He is survived by his wife Sharon Crider; son, CJ Crider and wife Suzanne of Fort Mill, NC; daughter, Meredith Nicklas and husband Marc of Aldie, VA; and four grandchildren, Madelyn Crider, Abigail Crider, Addison Nicklas and Caden Nicklas.



At Chuck's request, no



services will be held.



