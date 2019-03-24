Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
9502 4th St NW
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Charles John Granone


1935 - 2019
Charles John Granone Obituary
Charles John Granone



Charles John

Granone, 1935 â€" 2019. Born in Albuquerque, NM, youngest of four children to John and Teresa

Granone. He attended St. Mary's School for 12 years before serving in The Army Signal Corp. during the Korean war. He married "The Love of His Life", Mary Weaver in 1955 and was blessed with two children. They had a small Electrical Contracting Company and in 1976 moved to Grants, NM. To fulfill a contract with Gulf Mineral Co. After returning home they retired in 1981 and spent 25 years traveling in their motor home and spending winters in Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Granone; daughter, Teresa Granone if Fort Worth, TX; son, Paul of Fort Worth, TX; granddaughter, Kirsten Granone of Albuquerque, NM; and many nephews and nieces. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday,

March 26, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Charles at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
