Granone, 1935 â€" 2019. Born in Albuquerque, NM, youngest of four children to John and Teresa



Granone. He attended St. Mary's School for 12 years before serving in The Army Signal Corp. during the Korean war. He married "The Love of His Life", Mary Weaver in 1955 and was blessed with two children. They had a small Electrical Contracting Company and in 1976 moved to Grants, NM. To fulfill a contract with Gulf Mineral Co. After returning home they retired in 1981 and spent 25 years traveling in their motor home and spending winters in Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Granone; daughter, Teresa Granone if Fort Worth, TX; son, Paul of Fort Worth, TX; granddaughter, Kirsten Granone of Albuquerque, NM; and many nephews and nieces. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday,



March 26, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Charles at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 24, 2019