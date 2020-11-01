Deacon Charlie Johnson







Deacon Charles (Charlie) V. Johnson passed peacefully into eternity at home early Thursday morning, October 29, 2020 at the age of 88. He led a life filled with faith, and he brought joy to all who knew him, treating anyone who crossed the threshold of his home as though they were family. Born and raised in Alamogordo, NM, he settled in Albuquerque with his wife Marcella who preceded him in death, and their five children Michael, Cynthia, Kenneth, Laura, and John. Services are being handled by Gabaldon Mortuary and all are invited to join online, with links provided at: bit.ly/2HMs6OS





