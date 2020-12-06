1/1
Charles Kendall
Col. Charles (Chuck) Edward Kendall (USAF Retired)

Nov 18, 1935 - Nov 26, 2020





Born in Lamar SC to George E Kendall and Minnie Howell Kendall on November 18, 1935, Chuck Kendall completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from The Citadel in Charleston SC in 1957. Over Thanksgiving in 1956 he married Louise Myrna Fish.

After college, Chuck served in the United States Air Force for over 27 years, beginning his career as a finance officer, and spending most of his career in nuclear safety.

In 1984 Chuck retired to Lake Placid FL where he was able to do the things he enjoyed most.

Chuck peacefully passed away Thanksgiving morning November 26, 2020. Due to the challenges of the pandemic, there are no plans for a memorial service.

Charles is survived by sons Kenneth C Kendall of Albuquerque NM and Craig L Kendall of Placitas NM, Craig's two children Jessica L Kendall of Denver CO and Adam C Kendall (and wife Becca Carrol Kendall) of Parker CO, Chuck's two younger sisters, Judy Davis and Frances Gibson who reside in the Charleston SC area & his brother-in-law Harry L Fish Jr (and Harry's wife Sylvia Sanders) of Sebring FL.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
