1/1
Charles Lawrence "Chuck" Maycumber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Maycumber



Charles "Chuck" Lawrence Maycumber, born in Enid, Oklahoma on March 22, 1947, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 in Norman, OK, where he enjoyed his final months under the excellent care of Arbor House Reminisce following a serious motorcycle accident as well as other health complications. Chuck was a long time resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico graduating from Valley High School. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army. He retired from Kirtland Air Force Base where he worked as a civil servant and then with a private contractor.

Chuck was preceeded in death by his parents Frances Ann Jones and Willis Keith Maycumber. He is survived by his sons Todd Lawrence and Tracy Lee Maycumber and Edward Lee Jobes, and his Grandchildren DeShons Charles, Sean Micheal, Alexis Kayla, and Tyler Lee. Chuck Lived to Ride, as a youth on horses then on his many motorcycles. Especially his Harleys. He spent many years in the AA community riding with the 5th Chapter clean and sober motorcycle club and most recently in Brother's 13. He was a loving father and friend to so many. A private ceremony will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Chuck will be buried in the Santa Fe National Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved