Charles Maycumber







Charles "Chuck" Lawrence Maycumber, born in Enid, Oklahoma on March 22, 1947, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 in Norman, OK, where he enjoyed his final months under the excellent care of Arbor House Reminisce following a serious motorcycle accident as well as other health complications. Chuck was a long time resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico graduating from Valley High School. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the US Army. He retired from Kirtland Air Force Base where he worked as a civil servant and then with a private contractor.



Chuck was preceeded in death by his parents Frances Ann Jones and Willis Keith Maycumber. He is survived by his sons Todd Lawrence and Tracy Lee Maycumber and Edward Lee Jobes, and his Grandchildren DeShons Charles, Sean Micheal, Alexis Kayla, and Tyler Lee. Chuck Lived to Ride, as a youth on horses then on his many motorcycles. Especially his Harleys. He spent many years in the AA community riding with the 5th Chapter clean and sober motorcycle club and most recently in Brother's 13. He was a loving father and friend to so many. A private ceremony will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Chuck will be buried in the Santa Fe National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store