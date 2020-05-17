Charles ("Chris") Leslie Christensen















Chris was an energetic, determined, hard-working, witty, smart, kind, loving, and lovable man, who lived a full life of no regrets. His motto was "Let's go." One couldn't stop him from doing what he wanted to do--and it was difficult to get him to do what he didn't want to do.



He was born in October 1937 in Utica, NY, to Marie Wilkins and Ray Christensen. He passed away on 6 April 2020 in Albuquerque, NM, with his wife, Irene Dubicka, by his side, holding his hand.



He escaped Upstate New York after graduating from high school when he signed up for the "Mustang" program to fly with the US Navy and married his childhood sweetheart, Joan "Joni" Newell. After training on touch-and-go landings in T-38 jets at NAS, Corpus Christi, and Rockport, TX, he served as a navigator on the A-3 Skywarrior, taking off and landing on the USS Constellation CV-64 aircraft carrier. They were stationed in Rota, Spain; Pensacola, FL, and Alameda, CA.



Chris majored in electrical engineering at Marquette University. He then graduated with a Master's in nuclear physics from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA, in July 1971, with orders to the USS Hancock, CVA 19, as a Special Weapons Officer.



In June 1974, following three deployments to the Tonkin Gulf, Vietnam, he moved on to Field Command, Weapons Test Directorate, where he was the Assistant Test Director for multiple underground tests (UGTs) in Nevada. By 1977, he was appointed Technical Director for a Peacekeeper-related UGT.



Following publication of his test report, he was assigned to NWEF in Albuquerque, NM, where he taught classes on nuclear weapons at Field Command, Defense Nuclear Agency (FCDNA, later DTRA).



He officially retired from the Navy on 28 February 1978 and was hired the next day by Sandia National Laboratories.



Several months later, he swore his oldest son, Kevin, into the Navy as his replacement. With his usual sense of humor, he said he had to do that while his uniform still fit him.



Chris's first assignment with Sandia was as an instrumentation scientist on the Waste Isolation Pilot Program (WIPP) in Carlsbad, NM. Chris commuted weekly for several years in his Porsche 911. Sports cars became enough of a hobby that he became the president of the Porsche club in NM in the late 1970s and organized several Fiestas del Porsche in the Santa Fe Plaza, including the first Concours event.



In mid-1986, he accepted an assignment as a field engineer in the Military Liaison department, which was responsible for coordinating solutions to nuclear weapon issues at military bases to ensure a ready, safe, and reliable stockpile. He used to say lightheartedly that he married Irene, a national security analyst at Sandia, because she had exponentially more books than shoesâ€"and they enjoyed each other's hobbies, including political discussions. He was promoted to manager of ML in 1992 and served with passion and dedication to the mission and his staff until he retired in 2008.



Chris was predeceased by his oldest daughter Karen (John Mauldin). He is survived by his children: Kevin (Monique Insalaco), Conrad Morawski (Ashley Morawski), Eric (Sarabeth Chambers), and Kathy (Bruce Smith), as well as by his ex-wife Joni.



He left behind nine grandchildren: Erin Mauldin; triplets Ian, Rhiannon, and Haley (John Powell) Mauldin; Ellie Rose Morawski; Megan (Jake Griego); Kristen Arthur (Vance Cavanaugh); Lindsay (Jay Milnor); and Kate; as well as six great grandchildren: Nick, Natalie, and Nathan Griego; Cody Mauldin Powell; and Claire and Henry Milnor.



Chris loved driving and restoring classic and vintage vehicles at a getaway cabin near Bluewater Lake, NM, but had to leave many projects unfinished in his long goodbye.



Due to Chris's progressive illnesses, he and Irene had to abandon not only their planned retirement to the Coastal Bend as "winter Texans," but also a long bucket list of trips to visit family and friends. They did manage to squeeze in a belated honeymoon in Oahu, a Mediterranean cruise, a family wedding on the Mayan Riviera, and reunions on the CA, NY, and TX coasts.



Road trips will never be the same without that charming dynamo: singing golden oldies together, reminiscing, eating tuna sandwiches, and listening to audiobooks in the old diesel truck. To know him was to love him. His ready laughter, hospitality, and sociability are tearfully missed by close friends and family.



As a farewell to Chris, two buglers played Echo Taps in front of the family residence. His ashes will be interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery as soon as a new burial section is opened for upright headstones. His memorial ceremony, military honors with escort, and a gun salute are suspended until restrictions due to Covid-19 are lifted.



Donations in his memory (Parkinson's Foundation, Lewy Body Dementia Association, Skin Cancer Foundation, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, or Bugles Across America) are welcome.





