Charles M. Cadena
Charles Cadena "Chaz"





Charles M. Cadena "Chaz", age 89, a longtime Albuquerque resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in North Hollywood, California on Sunday May 3, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Shantayne Devereaux (Charlotte). A memorial service in Albuquerque will be announced at a later date. Thank you for all your love and prayers.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
