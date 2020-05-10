Charles Cadena "Chaz"











Charles M. Cadena "Chaz", age 89, a longtime Albuquerque resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in North Hollywood, California on Sunday May 3, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Shantayne Devereaux (Charlotte). A memorial service in Albuquerque will be announced at a later date. Thank you for all your love and prayers.





