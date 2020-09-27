1/1
Charles Max Gideon
Charles Max Gideon





Born to Alton and Mildred Gideon in Winters, Texas on July 31,1930. Charlie lived a long life in Texas and New Mexico where he passed away on September 19th. After serving his country in the navy during the Korean conflict, he worked in oilfields and sales most of his life. He is survived by his wife Carol, his children Mike, Don, and Kathryn. Also his sisters, June and Sharon, and his stepchildren Kelly, Mike, Kristin, Peter, Tony and Bridget.Included are his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Trader, Collector,

Masonic brother, and fisherman Extraordinaire.

We loved him and he will be missed by all.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
