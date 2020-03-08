Charles Olds
Charles was born in Albuquerque on September 25, l948 to parents Kenneth and Betty Olds and passed away February 24, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. For over 40 years Charlie was an employee and "member of the family" of Danny's Automotive Service, 5018 Lomas Blvd. He loved the work and cherished the friendships he had. Charlie was predeceased by his parents; brother, Michael and sister, Susan Taute. He is survived by his sister, Kenna Atwell and nieces, Kenna Beth and Betty Kaye Atwell of Tucson. Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2020