Charles O. Schmidt







CWO-4/



Surface Warfare Charles Otto Schmidt II, U.S. Navy (Ret.), known by many as Gunner, crossed the bar on Tuesday, 24 November 2020.



He was born 9 June 1937 to the home of Charles MacKenzie and Catherine McMahon Schmidt in Farmingdale, New York. He enlisted in the Navy in 1958 and rose to the rank of Master Chief Torpedoman's Mate (E-9) before accepting a commission as Warrant Officer, Underwater Ordinance Technician. He retired in 1984 as a Chief Warrant Officer W-4 and the Navy's Senior Nuclear Weapons Specialist. He was Surface Warfare qualified and had been awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with star, Defense Unit Commendation, and Navy Unit Commendation, among others. Post retirement, he worked for Los Alamos Technical Associates (LATA) in Albuquerque a further 24 years as an Ordinance Project Manager and contract consultant to Sandia National Labs. He retired for a second time in 2002, but continued as a consultant until 2008.



As a long-time volunteer and docent at the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, he was a recipient of their prestigious Maydew-Jeblick Award for Outstanding Service. He served as Scoutmaster and Explorer Post leader for Troop/Post 470 of the Boy Scouts of America from 1988-1998. He earned the B.S.A. Wood Badge and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.



He is predeceased by his son, James Andrew, and survived by his wife, his former wife, four daughters, his brother, and their families.



At his request, there will be no public service. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History, Albuquerque, NM.



FAIR WINDS AND



FOLLOWING SEAS,



SHIPMATE.





