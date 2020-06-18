Charles Daniel Poore, Sr.
Charles Daniel Poore Sr., of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, just 14 days before his 91st birthday. He was born in Stoneham, Massachusettes on Friday, June 28, 1929 and moved to New Mexico in 1946.
Charlie served in the U.S. Army 31st Dixie Division, 155th Infantry Regiment, Training Battalion during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He was saved by the grace of God through Jesus Christ and felt he was blessed continuously beyond measure by God's grace.
He retired from AT&T/CenturyLink where he began working for Mountain Bell as a lineman and eventually retired as a switchboard design engineer. Following his retirement, he and his wife, Muriel, served as volunteers for Wycliffe Associates, driving a semi-truck across the United States multiple times transporting equipment and supplies for various mission groups. In his spare time, he also enjoyed hunting, water skiing, "cowboying", running and/or walking six to seven miles per day until just six weeks before his passing. He and Muriel built a house together and they traveled across the United States in their RV to sight-see and visit friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Muriel, whom he said was one of his greatest blessings. In addition, blessings times six were his six children, Daniel Frank(Sherie) Poore of Orlando, FL, Charles Daniel Jr. (Mary Ann) Poore of Los Lunas, NM, Douglas Edgar (Janet) Poore of Alamosa, CO, Debora Ann (Tim) Black of Alamosa, CO, Deborah Lynn (Randy) Garrison of Alamosa, CO, and Wanda Lee (Jeff) Shawcroft of Alamosa,CO. His greatest joy in life came in sharing in the lives and activities of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and being an active part of their lives.
In addition, Charlie is survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a cousin, Dorothy Nelson of Downy, CA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Daniel and Susan Poore; his sister, Dorothy Williams; his first wife, Thelma Poore; and infant grandson, Jacob Gabbel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse in Charlie's memory at samaritanspurse.org or P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Due to limited seating we request you to attend the live streaming of the funeral on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Charles at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.