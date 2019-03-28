Charles R. Heine

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles R. Heine.

Charles R. Heine



Charles was born May 16, 1951

to Raymond and Sandra Heine. He is survived by his sister, Debbie

Madrid, (brother-in-law now

deceased

Herman Madrid). His nephews,

Hermann Madrid and Patrick

Madrid (wife

Melanie). His nieces

Colette Armijo, Sonya

Peraza (husband Tony) and Marisa Diaz (husband Manuel). Great grand-nieces, Nicole Armijo, Amanda Armijo (deceased), Tonya and Jenee Madrid, Olympia Diaz and LyAnna Duran. Two great grand-nephews, Joshua Madrid and Jr Diaz. Charles would love to make people laugh and often joked around. Charles was one of the most kind hearted persons around and will be deeply missed by his family. A memorial service will be held for Charles on March 29th at 5pm at the Riverside Funeral Home - 820 Main ST NE in Los Lunas NM. Our Charles is now in the Hands of our Maker, our Deliverer, our Comforter and all his pains have vanished. And one day he will welcome each of us Home just as he was welcomed Home on that day, March 23rd, 2019.
Funeral Home
Riverside Funeral Home of Los Lunas - Los Lunas
820 Main St. NE
Los Lunas, NM 87031
1-505-565-1700
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.