Charles R. Heine
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles R. Heine.
Charles was born May 16, 1951
to Raymond and Sandra Heine. He is survived by his sister, Debbie
Madrid, (brother-in-law now
deceased
Herman Madrid). His nephews,
Hermann Madrid and Patrick
Madrid (wife
Melanie). His nieces
Colette Armijo, Sonya
Peraza (husband Tony) and Marisa Diaz (husband Manuel). Great grand-nieces, Nicole Armijo, Amanda Armijo (deceased), Tonya and Jenee Madrid, Olympia Diaz and LyAnna Duran. Two great grand-nephews, Joshua Madrid and Jr Diaz. Charles would love to make people laugh and often joked around. Charles was one of the most kind hearted persons around and will be deeply missed by his family. A memorial service will be held for Charles on March 29th at 5pm at the Riverside Funeral Home - 820 Main ST NE in Los Lunas NM. Our Charles is now in the Hands of our Maker, our Deliverer, our Comforter and all his pains have vanished. And one day he will welcome each of us Home just as he was welcomed Home on that day, March 23rd, 2019.
Riverside Funeral Home of Los Lunas - Los Lunas
820 Main St. NE
Los Lunas, NM 87031
1-505-565-1700
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 28, 2019