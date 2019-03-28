Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles R. Heine. View Sign

Charles R. Heine







Charles was born May 16, 1951



to Raymond and Sandra Heine. He is survived by his sister, Debbie



Madrid, (brother-in-law now



deceased



Herman Madrid). His nephews,



Hermann Madrid and Patrick



Madrid (wife



Melanie). His nieces



Colette Armijo, Sonya



Peraza (husband Tony) and Marisa Diaz (husband Manuel). Great grand-nieces, Nicole Armijo, Amanda Armijo (deceased), Tonya and Jenee Madrid, Olympia Diaz and LyAnna Duran. Two great grand-nephews, Joshua Madrid and Jr Diaz. Charles would love to make people laugh and often joked around. Charles was one of the most kind hearted persons around and will be deeply missed by his family. A memorial service will be held for Charles on March 29th at 5pm at the Riverside Funeral Home - 820 Main ST NE in Los Lunas NM. Our Charles is now in the Hands of our Maker, our Deliverer, our Comforter and all his pains have vanished. And one day he will welcome each of us Home just as he was welcomed Home on that day, March 23rd, 2019.



Charles R. HeineCharles was born May 16, 1951to Raymond and Sandra Heine. He is survived by his sister, DebbieMadrid, (brother-in-law nowdeceasedHerman Madrid). His nephews,Hermann Madrid and PatrickMadrid (wifeMelanie). His niecesColette Armijo, SonyaPeraza (husband Tony) and Marisa Diaz (husband Manuel). Great grand-nieces, Nicole Armijo, Amanda Armijo (deceased), Tonya and Jenee Madrid, Olympia Diaz and LyAnna Duran. Two great grand-nephews, Joshua Madrid and Jr Diaz. Charles would love to make people laugh and often joked around. Charles was one of the most kind hearted persons around and will be deeply missed by his family. A memorial service will be held for Charles on March 29th at 5pm at the Riverside Funeral Home - 820 Main ST NE in Los Lunas NM. Our Charles is now in the Hands of our Maker, our Deliverer, our Comforter and all his pains have vanished. And one day he will welcome each of us Home just as he was welcomed Home on that day, March 23rd, 2019. Funeral Home Riverside Funeral Home of Los Lunas - Los Lunas

820 Main St. NE

Los Lunas , NM 87031

1-505-565-1700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close