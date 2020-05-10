Charles R. Pearson











On Thursday May 7,2020 God finally called Charles



home. He was survived by his wife Pam Pearson, two daughters Melissa Pearson, Michelle Blair and her husband Andrew Blair, and three granddaughters. He was a very strong, hardworking, loving man. He was loved by everyone that knew him. He will be very missed. Private memorial with family will be held.





