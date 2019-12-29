|
Charles S. "Chuck" Lanier
Charles S. "Chuck" Lanier, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 98. A decorated Navy Veteran, Chuck was best known amongst friends as "Mr. Albuquerque" for his participation and leadership in countless areas of local service. He is survived by Rita Lanier, his wife of 71 years and by five children, David Lanier, and his wife, Debby, of Buckeye, AZ, Cliff Lanier, and his wife, Bliss, of Spokane, WA, Debbie Gunderson, and her husband, Bruce, of Albuquerque, Chuck Lanier, and his wife, Mary, of Keller, TX, and Randy Lanier, and his wife, Cathy, of Albuquerque. His memory will also remain with 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A private burial will take place on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 4020 Lomas NE. with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations go to El Ranchito de los NiÃ±os in Los Lunas, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Chuck at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019