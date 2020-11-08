Charles Hugh Tenbroeck







7/22/1939 -



10/18/2020







Charles Hugh Tenbroeck of Albuquerque NM, age 81, entered into heaven on October 18, 2020.



Charlie was preceded in death by his daughter Ruth Sullivan, his parents Hugh and Della Tenbroeck, his in-laws Harold and Evelyn Rust. He was also preceded in death by his young brother Lawrence Tenbroeck, sister in-law Louise Tenbroeck and his nephews; Michael and Steve Tenbroeck.



Charlie is survived by his Wife of 51 years Sue Tenbroeck, his daughter Donna (Roy) De Sousa, his son Chuck (Nancy) Tenbroeck, his granddaughters; Annette (Jeremy) Baizas, Rachel Tenbroeck, his grandsons Brian (Ariel) Bingamon, Christopher (Melyssa) Lee, and his 10 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Donald Tenbroeck, sister in-law Adela Tenbroeck, niece Karen Yardman and nephew Kenny Tenbroeck.



Charlie loved fishing, camping, traveling in the motorhome and trap shooting.



Charlie had a great sense of humor. He is dearly loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.



Interment has taken place.





