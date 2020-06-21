Charles Vaccaro

Charles Francis Vaccaro







Charles Francis Vaccaro died on June 10, 2020. He was 86 years old. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he spent the last 40 years as a resident of Rio Rancho.



He was a graduate of Brooklyn Prep ('52) and Manhattan College in NY ('56). He served in the Army between 1956 â€" 1958 where he spent the bulk of his time in Hawaii playing baseball, basketball and football. He continued his love of youth sports serving 17 years as the president and vice president of Babe Ruth leagues; served as the regional coordinator of the Empire State games and then serving in various capacities in Rio Rancho on the Parks and Recreation and the Planning and Zoning committees. There he was involved with the creation of the High Resort Sports Complex, and contributed to the annual success of October Fest, July 4th, and Springfest Balloon Fiesta celebrations.



He was an active member of the Elks for 65 years, and served as a Past Exalted Ruler (1969-1970). He was instrumental in the purchasing and building of the Liverpool NY Elks Lodge #2348 and also served on numerous committees for the Rio Rancho Lodge #2500.



He had a long career with General Tire and Circle J Tire. He was an avid golfer and supporter of golf scholarships.



He is survived by his wife Linda, 2 children, a grandson, and a great-granddaughter. His previous wife, Carol, passed away in 2011. He will be missed.



The benevolent order of the Elks Lodge #2500 will be hosting a ceremony in his honor on June 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM, 1530 Barbara Loop SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124. All are welcome.





