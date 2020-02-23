Charles W. Fegan Sr. "Chuck"
Charles W. Fegan Sr. "Chuck", TSGT USAF Retired, went to be with his Lord on Friday February 14th, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born on December 16, 1929 and raised near Prescott, MI until he joined the USAF where he honorably served his country for 20 years.
Chuck owned and/or operated Gas Stations in Albuquerque until 1992 when he retired. He loved to travel and in his later years enjoyed gardening.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah and sister, Louella.
Chuck is survived by his wife Carolyn; children, Steve, Tosca, Sally and Charlie along with Carolyn's four children; brothers, Robert and Kyle; sisters, Wilma (Ike) and Mary; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was a member of Berean Baptist Church (3800 Eubank Blvd. NE) where his service will be held on Tuesday Feb. 25th, 2020 at 11:00 am. A reception luncheon will immediately follow at the church. The interment will then take place at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE, at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Berean Baptist Church Missions.
Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW ABQ. 505-343-8008 directfuneralservicesabq.com
