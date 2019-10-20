Charles Wallace McMonagle
Charles W. McMonagle, 74, of Green Bay, WI died Oct 8, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. "Chuck" McMonagle, was the son of Kenneth and Margurite McMonagle. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth, his mother Margurite and his sister Sandra. He is survived by His former wife, Luci "Lucinda" McMonagle who was his best friend and guardian of 33 years. Charles passed peacefully listening to his favorite music and having loved ones beside him. Memorial will be head October 29 at 10:30 at Princeton Place in Abq. More information is listed at www.CharlesWMcMonagle.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 20, 2019