Charles William Lewis, 77, died peacefully, at home, on March 13. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet Mooney Lewis; his sons Marc and wife Amy, Scot and wife Jaime; five grandchildren; two sisters, Susie and Pat; and brother, John. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy.



Chuck was a native of Albuquerque, attending Highland High and UNM, where he majored in Art and was a member of SAE fraternity. After retiring from Mortgage Banking, he resumed his talent for art, spending many hours at the New Mexico Art League, where he served as president for several years. His passions were his family, his art, biking, gardening and his dogs, turtles and birds. Everyone he knew was greeted with warmth and that great smile. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Chuck was a good man and best friend to many.



His family is holding private services and would appreciate any memorial gifts be made to the New Mexico Art League or the Animal Humane Society.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019

