Charles William Starkey
Charles William Starkey, age 88, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born on Thursday, April 2, 1931 in Albuquerque to James and Dottie Starkey. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James Starkey and Richard Starkey as well as his son, Kenneth Starkey. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor Starkey; daughter, Sharon Starkey of Santa Fe and husband, Steven Hamp; son, Robert Starkey and wife, Roseanne; grandchildren, Dylan Hamp and Julia Starkey; and many nieces and nephews around the country. A private service will be held for the family and Interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Charles at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 6, 2019