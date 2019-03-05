Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlie Duran. View Sign

Charlie Duran







Charlie Duran,



ge 77, born to the late Meliton and Nora Duran,



passed away on March 1, 2019. He was a cowboy, hunter and rancher. He was a hard worker and started his own business, Charlie's



Pump and Well Service in the North Valley. His hobbies were going to parades and he was one of the first member of the Escobosa Riders and later joined the Sandoval County Sheriff's Posse where he served as president and officer for many years. He also liked going to the casino.



Charlie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lillian Duran; son, Leonard Duran and spouse Michelle Atencio; daughters, Louise Duran, Pauline Archuleta and spouse Sam, Cynthia Duran and spouse Fernando Gijon; dearest granddaughter Angel Kent and spouse Sam; grandkids, Bobby, Tony, Cassie, Clarissa, Santiago, Evalisse, and Manolo; and 11 great-grandkids. Also surviving are his brother, Romeo Duran; sisters, Marcella Lucero and Ocariz West; and many loving nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lala Lucero, Ruth Santillanes, and Martita



Duran; bothers, Floran, Herman, and Benny Duran. Charlie will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.



A Rosary will be recited Friday, March 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Carlos Cemetery. Casket Bearers will be Sam Archuleta, Sam Kent, Tony Velasquez, Bobby Duran, Fernando Gijon, and Santiago Dominguez.



